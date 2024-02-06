Catholic World News

El Salvador’s Bukele wins second term, as bishops express concern for democracy

February 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: President Nayib Bukele won a landslide reelection victory amid a steep decline in criminal activity.

Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez and Auxiliary Bishop Evelio Menjívar-Ayala of Washington (a native of El Salvador) have expressed concern about the detention of thousands without charges.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.