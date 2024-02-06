El Salvador’s Bukele wins second term, as bishops express concern for democracy
February 06, 2024
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter
CWN Editor's Note: President Nayib Bukele won a landslide reelection victory amid a steep decline in criminal activity.
Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez and Auxiliary Bishop Evelio Menjívar-Ayala of Washington (a native of El Salvador) have expressed concern about the detention of thousands without charges.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 10:34 AM ET USA
Hearty congratulations are in order, both for the re-election of the president and for the wisdom of the people of El Salvador.