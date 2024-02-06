Catholic World News

Senate passes National Catholic Schools Week resolution

February 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The US Senate has passed a resolution honoring National Catholic Schools Week. The resolution was introduced by Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Bob Casey (D-PA).

Reps. Darin LaHood (R-IL) and Richard Neal (D-MA) introduced a companion resolution in the House of Representatives.

“It is gratifying to receive the recognition of the historic contributions of Catholic schools to the health and vitality of the republic, especially during Catholic Schools Week,” Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Catholic Education, said of the introduction of the resolutions.

