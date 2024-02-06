Catholic World News

Pope congratulates Zayed Award winners, praises fraternal solidarity

February 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Highlighting the importance of fraternal solidarity in a world where its absence is “being felt all too intensely,” Pope Francis has sent a message to the winners of the 2024 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity (video of ceremony).

The Zayed Award, named for the founder of the United Arab Emirates, commemorates the Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in Abu Dhabi in February 2019.

The 2024 winners are Sister Nelly Leon Correa, a Chilean nun who assists female prisoners; Magdi Yacoub, an Egyptian cardiac surgeon who assists children throughout Africa; and Muhammadiyah and Nahdlatul Ulama, two Indonesian Muslim organizations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!