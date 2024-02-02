Catholic World News

Invite guests to the Eucharistic banquet, Pope write in World Mission Day message

February 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “The mission for all requires the commitment of all. ,” writes Pope Francis in his message for World Mission Sunday.

The 98th annual observance World Mission Sunday will fall this year on October 20. The Pope’s message—entitled “Go and invite everyone to the banquet”—was released by the Vatican on February 2.

“While the world sets before us the various ‘banquets’ of consumerism, selfish comfort, the accumulation of wealth and individualism, the Gospel calls everyone to the divine banquet,” the Pope says. He insists that the message must be presented without “pressuring, coercing, or proselytizing,” but by inviting new guests to the banquet.

