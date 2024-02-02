Catholic World News

Catholic, Anglican bishops pledge work for unity

February 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A group of Catholic and Anglican bishops have concluded a week-long conference with a statement promising to “walk together, prayer together, and seek justice together.”

The “Common Witness” retreat, held in Rome and Canterbury, coincided with the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. Bishops from 27 different countries participated in the event.

