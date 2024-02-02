Catholic World News

Collective action needed to prevent the human trafficking, says US bishops’ migration chairman

February 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso (TX), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration. said that “it is incumbent upon all of us to unite in promoting efforts that prevent the evil of human trafficking.”

“I join our Holy Father in inviting the faithful and all people of good will to uphold and affirm human dignity and grow in solidarity with those who are vulnerable to exploitation and have been impacted by this terrible evil of modern-day slavery,” he added.

Bishop Seitz issued his statement ahead of the memorial of St. Josephine Bakhita (February 8), on which the International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking is observed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!