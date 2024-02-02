Catholic World News

São Tomé and Príncipe’s prime minister meets with Pontiff

February 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On February 1, Pope Francis received Patrice Trovoada, who is serving his fourth non-consecutive term as São Tomé and Príncipe’s prime minister.

The meeting took place three days after the Holy See and the Central African nation ratified a diplomatic accord.

The discussion between the Pope and the prime minister, and a subsequent discussion with officials of the Vatican’s Secretariat of State, focused on Church-state collaboration in education and health care, as well as insecurity in African nations, according to a Vatican statement.

São Tomé and Príncipe, a nation of 220,000 (map), is 96% Christian (72% Catholic) and 2% Baháʼí.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!