Suspect arrested in killing of Spanish priest

February 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A 40-year-old Peruvian immigrant has been arrested after Father Alfonso López Benito, an 80-year-old priest of the Archdiocese of Valencia (Spain), was found dead in his residence.

“The archdiocese had already requested that the priest stop receiving young male guests, explaining that the Church’s commitment to helping needy people did not involve inviting them into private homes,” according to the report.

Spanish media have reported that the priest lived a double life involving homosexual promiscuity with disabled and other vulnerable persons. The Archdiocese of Valencia has denied any knowledge of these “alleged facts.”

