Man shoots at San Francisco parish; arrest made

February 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A gunman shot at a Catholic parish in South San Francisco on the afternoon of January 30.

“Our church’s main doors that were closed at the time of the incident were majorly vandalized with several gunshots,” St. Augustine Church announced in a Facebook post. “The offender didn’t gain entry to the church and no one was hurt.”

A 22-year-old suspect was arrested following a SWAT team raid of a residence.

