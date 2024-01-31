Catholic World News

China: third new bishop installed in a week

January 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Peter Wu Yishin has been ordained to head the apostolic prefecture of Shaowu, in Fujian province—the third new bishop to be installed in China in a week.

The quick installation of three new bishops, following a long hiatus in episcopal appointments, could indicate a new understanding between Rome and Beijing under the terms of a secret agreement regarding the appointment of bishops. However forty Chinese dioceses remain without bishops.

