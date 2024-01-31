Catholic World News

APSA head named archbishop

January 31, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Father Giordano Piccinotti, the president of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA) as titular archbishop of Gradisca.

APSA, which handles the financial assets of the Holy See, has been given new powers in the course of Vatican financial reforms, and now acts as both a bank and an investment fund for the Roman Curia. Yet when Father Piccinotti was named as president in October 2023, he was the first head of APSA who did not hold at least the rank of bishop.

Archbishop-designate Piccinotti succeeded Bishop Nunzio Galantino, whose retirement was accepted last year shortly after he reached his 75th birthday. Before Bishop Galantino, eleven of the previous twelve presidents of APSA had been cardinals.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!