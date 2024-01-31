Catholic World News

Nigerian cardinal fears country ‘unsafe for everyone’

January 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the retired Archbishop of Abuja, told Vatican News that “Nigeria is becoming unsafe for everyone.”

While Christians have been the target of numerous violent attacks in recent months, the cardinal said that the violence is “not only for religious reasons.” The government has failed to provide security for its people, he said.

Cardinal Onaiyekan said that the Catholic Church in Africa is vigorous. “You can see a Church, an African Church, that is really making an impact,” he said. But in material terms, in Africa, “in many countries, things have gotten worse and worse.”

