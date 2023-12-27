Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, reflects on wrath

January 31, 2024

At his January 31 general audience, held in Paul VI Audience Hall, Pope Francis warned against wrath, in the sixth talk in a series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the virtues and vices.



“In our catechesis on the virtues and vices, we now consider ‘wrath,’ the uncontrolled anger that may well begin with brooding over offenses received, but ends up being self-destructive and damaging to our relationships with others, leading ultimately to violence and even wars,” the Pontiff said, in the words of the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “Jesus teaches us to forgive those who sin against us, while Saint Paul urges us never to let the sun set on our anger.”

The summary continued:

Yet there is an appropriate kind of anger, which consists in righteous indignation before evil and injustice. As with all the passions, so too with anger: it is up to us, with the sustaining grace of the Holy Spirit, to govern and direct our emotions in order to serve God’s kingdom of reconciliation, justice and peace.

