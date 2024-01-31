Catholic World News

Vatican holds first-of-its-kind mental health conference

January 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has hosted its first workshop on mental health and pastoral care, according to Vatican News, the agency of the Dicastery for Communication.

Speakers included Vatican officials, Bishop John Dolan of Phoenix, representatives from the Association of Catholic Mental Health Ministers, and speakers from Moldova, India, South Africa.

Msgr. Anthony Ekpo, undersecretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, said that mental health has become a priority for the dicastery.

