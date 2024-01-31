Catholic World News

Archbishop Scicluna renews call for reconsideration of discipline of priestly celibacy

January 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: For the second time this month, Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta has called for a reconsideration of the ancient discipline of priestly celibacy in the Latin rite.

Archbishop Scicluna, who since 2018 has concurrently served as adjunct secretary of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, said that “one of my worries is that people are put in a situation where they are comfortable with a double life.”

“What you learn through experience is that you have to factor in human frailty, and the fact that people mature into different situations; they find themselves in a different place psychologically, spiritually,” he added. “This is something that … the Church at the highest authority will have to decide.”

