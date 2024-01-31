Catholic World News

Michigan bishop bars 2 priests from public ministry following AG’s report

January 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jeffrey Walsh of Gaylord (MI) has barred two retired priests from public ministry, three weeks after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a report on alleged abuse in the diocese.

The report found that 28 allegations of the sexual abuse of children or adults have been made since 1950, including allegations against three priests in active ministry. Bishop Walsh barred two of the priests, now retired, from public ministry.

The third, a pastor, was accused of sexual harassment by a woman who chose not to press charges; Bishop Walsh has decided that the priest should remain in his position.

