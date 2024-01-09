Catholic World News

Michigan AG releases report on abuse allegations in Gaylord diocese; 3 in active ministry

January 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on Michigan Department of Attorney General

CWN Editor's Note: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released a report on alleged abuse in the territory of the Diocese of Gaylord since 1950. (The diocese itself was founded in 1971.)

The report found that 28 allegations of the sexual abuse of children or adults have been made since 1950. The report noted that the allegations’ “inclusion does not reflect a determination by the Department that the allegations are credible or otherwise substantiated nor indicative of a crime.”

The report details allegations against three priests in active ministry, two of whom are retired, and one of whom is a pastor. The allegation against the pastor involves an adult woman; the allegations against the two retired priests involved an adult woman and an adult male hospital patient.

In its response, the Diocese of Gaylord broke down the allegations by decade and distinguished between credible, substantiated, and inconclusive allegations.

“Sadly, all of this information shows the very human side of the Church, which is not immune from the brokenness that we find in our humanity,” said Bishop Jeffery Walsh. “Continuous learning and refining our practices to build a safer environment has contributed to the decline in alleged sexual abuse by clergy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!