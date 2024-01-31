Catholic World News

Canadian bishops’ president responds to sexual assault allegations against Cardinal Lacroix

January 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has responded to sexual assault allegations against Cardinal Gérald Lacroix of Quebec, the Primate of Canada and a member of the Pope’s nine-member Council of Cardinals.

“Any allegation of sexual abuse or misconduct attributed to a member of the clergy, religious order, or pastoral agent should be looked upon as an urgent matter that requires serious attention, while at the same time praying for victims-survivors and all those concerned, as well as for a just process to unfold,” said Bishop William McGrattan of Calgary.

Cardinal Lacroix was accused in a lawsuit of assaulting a teenage girl in 1987 and 1988. He has denied the allegations and temporarily stepped aside from his duties.

