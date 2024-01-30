Catholic World News

Central African bishops plead for peace in Democratic Republic of Congo

January 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Central Africa have joined in an appeal for an end to bloodshed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Association of Episcopal Conferences of Central Africa—comprised of bishops from Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo—made their plea at a press conference in North Kivu, in the DRC, where government troops are battling rebels supported by troops from Burundi and Rwanda. At a Mass closing the bishops’ meeting, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo of Kinshasa, DRC, charged that neighboring countries were exploiting “division and conflict” within the DRC for their own ends.

