Catholic World News

European bishops not united on Fiducia Supplicans, conference leader reports

January 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE) has said that the group will not issue a joint statement on Fiducia Supplicans because “the bishops in Europe and in each conference have responded to the document in a very different respect.”

Unlike the bishops of Africa, the European bishops “do not have a single voice or a single view on the matter,” explained Archbishop Gintaras Linas Grusas of Vilnius, Lithuania. He went on to say that among the European bishops there are “some saying that they would not be blessing homosexual couples, others even saying that they were disappointed that [the Vatican directive] didn’t go far enough.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!