French lawmakers take up proposal to enshrine abortion rights

January 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The French National Assembly has begun debate on a proposal to insert a right to abortion in the nation’s constitution.

The proposal, strongly endorsed by President Emmanuel Macron, is expected to win approval in the National Assembly. Its prospect are less certain in the Senate. If it is approved in both houses, it would still require approval by a three-fifth majority in a joint session of the two houses, or by a national referendum.

