Catholic University terminates professor who invited ‘abortion doula’

January 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic University of America has terminated the contract of a psychology lecturer who invited a speaker to discuss helping women through abortions.

The lecturer, Melissa Goldberg, had brought Rachel Carbonneau, a self-described “abortion doula,” to campus to address her psychology class. Her talk also addressed the possibility that men could bear children by a “seahorse birth.”

Dr. Peter Kirkpatrick, the president of Catholic University, said that the lecturer was terminated because of “clear evidence that the content of the class did not align with our mission and identity.”

