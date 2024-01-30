Catholic World News

Jerusalem cardinal urges ceasefire in Gaza, 2-state solution

January 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, said on January 27 that “it’s about time to go to the root of the problems in the Holy Land, not just find temporary solutions.”

“No one, given the dramatic situation we are living, is ready to accept something temporary,” he continued. “We need to address the problems at their roots, and find a permanent solution—a two-state solution ... Otherwise a temporary solution is only a pause between one war to another war.”

