USCCB updates position papers on expedited removal, rapid expulsions at US-Mexican border

January 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Migration and Refugee Services has made public two updated resources: “Expedited Removal of Noncitizens in the United States” and “Rapid Expulsions at the U.S.-Mexico Border and their Consequences.”

Expedited removal “significantly curtails due process for noncitizens and increases the chances of vulnerable people being returned to harm,” the bishops’ conference stated. Likewise, the USCCB has “significant concerns about rapid expulsions” and “has opposed legislative proposals to enshrine these sorts of expulsions as a normal part of immigration law.”

