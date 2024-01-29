Catholic World News

Sport is dialogue, Pope tells Spanish tennis club

January 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a January 29 audience with a Spanish tennis club, Pope Francis said that the purpose of sport is “not just a battle, but also a dialogue.” While he has frequently spoken about teamwork in sports, the Pope remarked in his talk to the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona that tennis is primarily an individual sport, and so “presents an interesting aspect of our reflection.” At first glance, the Pope continued, “it would seem that the challenge between players has to do primarily with the desire to prevail over the adversary.” However he said that the real goal of tennis is “the good that could come from outside and from dialogue with other cultures.”

