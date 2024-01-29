Catholic World News

Pope downplays opposition to Fiducia Supplicans

January 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that opposition to Fiducia Supplicans comes from “small ideological groups,” and repeated his rejection of the Church’s just-war tradition, in a new interview with the Italian daily La Stampa. The Pope said that the broad opposition to Fiducia Supplicans from African bishops represented a “special case.” He explained that “for them homosexuality is something bad from a cultural point of view; they don’t tolerate it.” More generally, he assured the interviewer, “I trust that everyone will be reassured” by the Vatican directive. He said: “It aims to include, not divide.” Regarding the justice of military action, the Pope acknowledged that nations have a right to self-defense. However he insisted that right cannot be used for “justifying wars, which are always wrong.” Speaking specifically about the war in the Holy Land, Pope Francis said that the only hope for a secure peace is a two-state agreement. “Until that agreement is applied, true peace remains distant.”

