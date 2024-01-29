Catholic World News

‘Wars destroy people and are defeat for humanity’: renewed papal plea for peace

January 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his January 28 Angelus address, Pope Francis pleaded for peace in Myanmar, the Middle East, and Ukraine.

“Peace is a journey, and I invite all parties involved to take steps in dialogue and to clothe themselves in understanding so that the land of Myanmar may reach the goal of fraternal reconciliation,” the Pope said in reference to the Myanmar civil war, which followed the 2021 coup d’état there. “The transit of humanitarian aid must be allowed, in order to ensure that the basic necessities of every person may be met.”

“The same must happen in the Middle East, in Palestine and Israel, and wherever there is conflict: the populations must be respected,” he added. “I always think intensely of all victims, especially of those who are civilians, who are killed by the war in Ukraine. Please, listen to their cry for peace.”

