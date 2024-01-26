Catholic World News

Pittsburgh Catholic schools hire armed guards

January 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Pittsburgh has hired armed security guards who will patrol Catholic schools.

Six armed guards and four security supervisors—all with experience as law-enforcement professionals—will soon begin working in the schools. “Safety and security are not cheap,” said Wendell Hissrich, the diocesan security director. “Not doing it would be more costly.”

