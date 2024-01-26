Catholic World News

British medical group asks members not to report illegal abortions

January 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on SPUC

CWN Editor's Note: The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has encouraged doctors in the United Kingdom not to report illegal abortions, saying that “the ‘safety of the fetus’ is not a valid reason [for a report to police] because in law the fetus does not have personhood status.”

The advice was reportedly written by Dr. Jonathan Lord, who co-chairs the British Society of Abortion Providers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!