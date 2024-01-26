Catholic World News

Study of Germany’s Protestant church finds 9,355 sexual abuse victims since 1946

January 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A study of the Evangelische Kirche in Deutschland, Germany’s confederation of Lutheran, Reformed, and other Protestant communities, has estimated that at least 9,355 children and youth have been sexually abused in Germany’s Protestant institutions since 1946.

A similar study found that at least 3,677 children and youth were sexually abused in Catholic institutions between 1946 and 2014.

The study of the Protestant Church in Germany reached its conclusion on the basis of extrapolated data, as only one in 20 Protestant congregations provided their personnel files for the study.

