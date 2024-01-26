Catholic World News

German bishops express burning concern over rise of AfD

January 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Georg Bätzing, the head of the German bishops’ conference, joined a public protest against Alternative for Germany (AfD), a political party that now holds 78 of the 796 seats in the German parliament.

Bishop Bätzing held a sign that said, “Our alternative is called respect and solidarity.”

“The background to the protests is the recently revealed secret meeting between leading AfD members and fascists and financiers in Potsdam, in which plans for the mass deportation of people after the AfD came to power were discussed,” Bätzing’s diocese, the Diocese of Limburg, said in a statement.

Bishops in southern and eastern Germany have also spoken out against the party.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!