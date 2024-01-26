Catholic World News

28% of Americans are now religious ‘nones’

January 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: 28% of Americans are now religiously unaffiliated—up from 16% in 2007, according to the Pew Research Center, but down from 31% in 2022.

17% of the “nones” describe themselves as atheist, and 20% describe themselves as agnostic. The rest says that they are “nothing in particular.”

Those who describe themselves as atheist or agnostic tend to be white male college graduates. In general, “nones” tend to be more lonely and less civically engaged than those with a religious affiliation.

71% of “nones” say they never pray. Surprisingly, 23% of atheists, and 67% of agnostics, say that they believe in God or a higher power.

