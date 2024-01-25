Catholic World News

More US children living with two parents

January 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Daily Signal

CWN Editor's Note: New statistics from the US Census Bureau show a slight increase in the percentage of American children living in two-parent households.

The percentage of American children living with two parents had been 88% in 1960. That figure slipped steadily for more than 40 years, reaching a low of 67% in 2005. But it has crept upward since that time, and in 2023 hit 71.1%.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!