Vatican announces consecration of Chinese bishop

January 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that Father Taddeo Wang Yuesheng was consecrated on January 25 as bishop of the Diocese of Zhengzhou.

The Holy See Press Office said that Pope Francis made the appointment on December 16, “within the framework of the Provisional Agreement between the Holy See and the People’s Republic of China.” This is the first episcopal appointment made in China, with approval of both the Vatican and Beijing, since September 2021. More than 40 Chinese dioceses remain without a bishop.

In announcing the appointment the Vatican observed: “Since the signing of the Provisional Agreement between the People’s Republic of China and the Holy See (September 22, 2018), there are no longer any illegitimate episcopal ordinations in China.” However, last July the Chinese regime installed Bishop Joseph Shen Bin as bishop of Shanghai without Vatican approval, prompting Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, to remark that the Chinese move “seems to disregard the spirit of dialogue and collaboration” behind the accord.

Zhengzhou is a city of 12.6 million in north-central China. The Chinese government expelled the previous bishop, an Italian missionary, in 1953, according to AsiaNews.

