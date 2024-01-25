Catholic World News

Canadian bishops applaud ‘missionary spirit’ of Catholic witness on social media

January 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has issued a 14-page pastoral letter on the use of social media.

“We applaud the missionary spirit of those who have felt a call to witness explicitly to their Christian faith through social media,” the bishops said in their January 24 statement.

“Whether we choose to be explicit about our faith on social media platforms or not, all of us are called to ensure that our conduct online gives witness to Christian virtue,” they continued. “If we share our Catholic faith with others online, but do so in ways that are not grounded in charity, prudence, and truth, we may end up doing harm rather than good.”

