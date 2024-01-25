Catholic World News

USCCB grants $8.7M to Church in formerly Communist nations

January 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops announced that in 2023, it awarded 329 grants totaling $8.7 million to the Church in formerly Communist nations, most of them in Europe.

Over 60 of the grants were for scholarships, and over $2 million was granted for “urgent humanitarian and pastoral relief to victims of the war” in Ukraine.

The grants were funded by a special collection that typically takes place on Ash Wednesday in US dioceses.

