Catholic World News

Vatican auditor sets up ‘whistleblower’ process

January 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s auditor general has set up a procedure for confidential reporting of questionable financial dealings.

The procedure includes a dedicated email address for whistleblowers, and guarantees confidentiality for informants. The auditor general, Alessandro Cassinis, said that the procedure is in line with “the organic nature of the economic reforms” at the Vatican, citing the role of the auditor general “as an anti-corruption authority.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

