Catholic World News

Vatican court convicts priest of ‘corrupting minors’

January 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Court of Appeal has convicted a young Italian priest of “corrupting minors,” overturning the ruling of a lower court that had found insufficient evidence to convict.

Father Gabriele Martinelli was found guilty of abusing a younger student at a pre-seminary in Rome. He was sentenced to a prison term of 2.5 years.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!