Cardinal Parolin declines to comment on Trump election prospects

January 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Questioned about the Vatican’s views on the possibility that Donald Trump could win the 2020 presidential election in the US, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that “it is obviously an internal contest within American; I believe that we absolutely must not interfere.”

“We can have personal preferences,” said that Vatican Secretary of State. “But not publicly express any preference.”

Curiously, the cardinal’s response was featured on the Italian site of Vatican News, but not the English-language version.

