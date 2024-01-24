Catholic World News

Pope calls attention to Holocaust remembrance

January 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his regular weekly audience on January 24, Pope Francis issued a reminder that January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. He said:

May the remembrance and condemnation of that horrific extermination of millions of Jews and people of other faiths, which took place in the first half of the last century, help everyone not to forget that the logic of hatred and violence can never be justified, because it denies our very humanity.

The Pope also renewed his appeal for peace, condemning the bombing of civilian targets and saying: “War itself is a denial of humanity.” The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

