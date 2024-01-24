Catholic World News

Papal message explores limits of artificial intelligence

January 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The explosive growth of artificial intelligence poses a challenge, Pope Francis writes in his message for the World Day of Social Communications: “How can we remain fully human and guide this cultural transformation to serve a good purpose?”

The World Day of Social Communications is observed on May 12, but the papal message is traditionally released on January 24, the feast of St. Francis de Sales, the patron saint of journalists.

In the message—entitled “Artificial Intelligence and the Wisdom of the Heart: Towards a Fully Human Communication”—the Pope observes that artificial intelligence is “radically affecting the world of information and communication, and through it, certain foundations of life in society.” The challenge today, he writes, is to harness the potential of artificial intelligence without losing sight of the reality that “information cannot be separated from living relationships.”

“Depending on the inclination of the heart, everything within our reach becomes either an opportunity or a threat,” the Pope argues. He calls for an approach to artificial intelligence that recognizes the primary value of human persons and human relationships.

Pope Francis also made artificial intelligence the focal point of his message for the World Day of Peace, which was observed on January 1.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

