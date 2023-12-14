Catholic World News

Pope calls for international treaty to regulate artificial intelligence

December 14, 2023

In his message of the World Day of Peace, Pope Francis calls for “a binding international treaty that regulates the development and use of artificial intelligence in its many forms.”

Citing both the promises and the dangers of artificial intelligence, the Pope says that these new technologies should be developed and used in “the pursuit of peace and the common good, in the service of the integral development of individuals and communities.”

The World Day of Peace is observed each year on January 1. The text of the Pope’s message, entitled “Artificial Intelligence and Peace,” was released by the Vatican on December 14.

Acknowledging that “there is no single definition of artificial intelligence,” the Pope observes that a number of new technological developments are “making it possible to exercise hitherto unprecedented control over reality, are placing in human hands a vast array of options, including some that may pose a risk to our survival and endanger our common home.”

In order to control the development of these new technologies, the Pope insists on the need for a perspective that recognizes the dignity of all human persons. He observes that technological advances “are not disembodied and ‘neutral’ but subject to cultural influences.” He reasons: “Artificial intelligence ought to serve our best human potential and our highest aspirations, not compete with them.”

While he sees the potential for artificial intelligence to “introduce important innovations in agriculture, education and culture,” the Pontiff also sees grave potential dangers in the use of this technology to manipulate and control people, to spread disinformation, to interfere with democratic processes, and to establish massive surveillance and social-credit systems. For this reason he argues:

There is a need to strengthen or, if necessary, to establish bodies charged with examining the ethical issues arising in this field and protecting the rights of those who employ forms of artificial intelligence or are affected by them.

