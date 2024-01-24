Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller pays tribute to late Cardinal Pell

January 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In “One Year without George Pell,” Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (2012-17), pays tribute to the late Australian cardinal.

“We thank Divine Providence for having given us both Pope Benedict and Cardinal Pell as role models of the true faith, and as powerful advocates with the Father,” Cardinal Müller preached on the anniversary of Cardinal Pell’s death.

