Pope launches new YOUCAT: ‘Christ is password for a joyful life’

January 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a letter to young people for the new edition of YouCat, the youth version of the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

“Love is the primary reason for the existence of the Church,” the Pope wrote. “I speak, first of all, of the love of tenderness and mercy that God the Father has for every human being and that Jesus the Son has revealed to us with His life, His death, and His resurrection.”

