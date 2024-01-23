Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen: Cardinal Fernandez should step down

January 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen has suggested that Cardinal Victor Fernandez should step down from his post as prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The retired Bishop of Hong Kong said that in suggesting blessings for homosexual couples in the directive Fiducia Supplicans, Cardinal Fernandez had claimed “intrinsic goodness” for relationships based on “grave sin.”

“Shouldn’t he then resign or be dismissed?” Cardinal Zen asked.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!