CatholicVote endorses Trump for GOP nomination

January 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: CatholicVote, which bills itself as “America’s top Catholic advocacy organization,” has endorsed the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump.

On the eve of the New Hampshire primacy, Brian Burch, the president of CatholicVote, said that with “both Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis existing the race, the choice is now clear.”

Trump thanked CatholicVote for the endorsement at a January 22 campaign event, saying: “They are incredible.” He went on to ask: “Why would a Catholic be voting for Biden or a Democrat?”

