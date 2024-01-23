Catholic World News

Bach, Dante as doctors of the Church?

January 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Robert Imbelli explains why “I have often told students that among the great doctors of the church, Dante Alighieri and Johann Sebastian Bach must be counted.”

