‘Communicate the truth in love and without compromise,’ Bishop Burbidge preaches at National Prayer Vigil for Life

January 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington (VA), chairman of the US bishops’ pro-life committee, preached the homily at Mass during the National Prayer Vigil for Life that preceded the March for Life in Washington.

“We must continue to be strategic in states where there are victories to be won,” he preached. “In other places, where states have acted to enshrine extreme abortion policies into law, we must not lose hope. Even in the darkest places, we can be a light.”

“As we seek to revitalize our pro-life work, to find new ways to bring our message to the world, and to win anew the hearts of our fellow citizens, we must remember to put Christ at the center of all that we do, the One who teaches us what it means to be advocates for life, to love persons without restraint,” he added.

An estimated 100,000 people attended the March for Life on January 19. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh were among those who addressed the rally.

