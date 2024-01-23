Catholic World News

Church in Belgium fights order to erase baptismal entry

January 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Belgium’s Data Protection Authority has ordered the Diocese of Ghent to delete the record of the baptism of an individual who wishes to be “debaptized.”

In Belgium, the Church’s practice has been to add a note to baptismal records when individuals have made a “debaptism” request. This request, however, goes farther: the individual wishes his or her record to be destroyed, and the government has ordered the diocese to comply with the request. The diocese has appealed the decision.

