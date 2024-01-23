Church in Belgium fights order to erase baptismal entry
January 23, 2024
» Continue to this story on Pillar
CWN Editor's Note: Belgium’s Data Protection Authority has ordered the Diocese of Ghent to delete the record of the baptism of an individual who wishes to be “debaptized.”
In Belgium, the Church’s practice has been to add a note to baptismal records when individuals have made a “debaptism” request. This request, however, goes farther: the individual wishes his or her record to be destroyed, and the government has ordered the diocese to comply with the request. The diocese has appealed the decision.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 5:41 AM ET USA
It's a diabolical order based on someone's "feelings" with a number of ramifications. First, it would be abuse of the power of the state over the Church. A freely and consensually administered Sacrament gives rights and obligations before God for the Baptized and for the Church. The Church can never be forced to pretend that the Sacrament never happened. And, if the record is erased but the individual changes his mind again, could he be baptized again pretending that the apostasy never occurred?