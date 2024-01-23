Catholic World News

Princeton digitizes African Marian art, stories

January 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Princeton Ethiopian, Eritrean, and Egyptian Miracles of Mary Project “includes over 2 million pieces of painstakingly collected data documenting the development of ... Marian stories, from the very beginning, to their flourishing in Africa in the middle ages, into the present day,” Princeton University recently announced.

